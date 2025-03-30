Playboi Carti Officially Stays At Billboard No. 1 After Killer Second Week For New Album "MUSIC"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 148 Views
Playboi Carti Billboard No 1 Second Week New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Playboi Carti performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti already expanded the long-awaited "MUSIC" with his earlier string of singles plus the extra track "FOMDJ."

Playboi Carti apparently has even more music planned for the near future, but before we get our hopes up, let's enjoy what we just received. His long-awaited new album MUSIC lived up to projections and officially spent another week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The Atlanta creative already debuted atop the spot for the last charting week, and this officially marks his longest-running chart-topper to date, since 2020's Whole Lotta Red only spent a single week atop the chart. According to Billboard and Luminate, the project sold 131K album-equivalent units in its second week, down about 167K units from the year's biggest week for a hip-hop album so far.

This is great news for the vamps, but they already want to see what else has been cooking in the kitchen for four years and three months. Playboi Carti's alleged next album, BABY BOI, should be coming out in 2032 at this rate, but die-hards expressed so much excitement about MUSIC's long-mythologized release that their optimism probably overtook their skepticism. In other words, don't put your money on anything.

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef

Amid this commercial success for MUSIC and critical conversations about King Vamp's artistry and personal moves, some other surprising narratives emerged that we might never get a clear answer for. For example, folks thought that Playboi Carti allegedly dissed Lil Yachty after he seemed to send a message to Yachty's alleged ex. The Let's Start Here. multi-hyphenate denied that he and Giovanna Ramos ever dated, so fans are a bit unclear on the whole thing. Still, it's just an isolated and trivial question at the end of the day that we doubt will ever rise in relevance for either MC.

However, while this situation is pretty vague, Playboi Carti's beef with a former mentor is sadly crystal clear. Kanye West went nuclear on his former collaborator for a whole bunch of reasons, most of which relate to his industry relationships in relation to their own bond. No one really expected that to happen this year. But many folks thought the release of MUSIC and its commercial success was even more of an impossibility.

