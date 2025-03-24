Playboi Carti Won't Stop Teasing Another New Album Despite Grueling Wait For "MUSIC"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 545 Views
Playboi Carti Teasing New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Playboi Carti is coming off of another Billboard No. 1 debut for his new album "MUSIC," which pushed almost 300K units in its first week.

Playboi Carti has a lot on his plate these days, seeing pushback from Billboard (allegedly) and one of his biggest collaborators. But no matter what Kanye West has to say about him these days, he still feels on top of the world. The Atlanta creative continues to tease a new album coming soon (most likely BABY BOI) on social media amid the success of the long-awaited LP MUSIC earlier this March. "CONGRATS LETS CONTINUE DIS LIL RUN WE GOT I GOT ANOTHER CLIP READY," he wrote via his alternate Instagram account. At this rate, fans expect it to come out in 2030.

Jokes aside, there is really no reason to believe a new Playboi Carti album tease until it finally appears on official platforms. Not only is the track record working against it – MUSIC's predecessor, Whole Lotta Red, came out in 2020 – but even the release of this new album came with plenty of other leaks, reworked versions, and snippets. As such, folks should always take everything with a grain of salt, as you never know what's actually a rollout and what's just a move to keep the mystique up.

Playboi Carti First Week Sales

Nevertheless, no new album promise was able to boost or downplay Playboi Carti's MUSIC's first week sales. The album marked his second consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart, pushing 298K album-equivalent units in its first week according to the publication. This falls slightly below previous expectations and predictions, and even King Vamp himself doubts the veracity of these numbers. Of course, numbers don't mean much in the grand scheme of things, especially when cuts like "OPM BABI" and "LIKE WEEZY" became culturally inescapable at the moment.

All these releases and new album teases have not gone without controversy for the Opium boss, though. The big narrative is around discussions of his domestic allegations that sparked due to his Kendrick Lamar collaborations, and DJ Vlad recently resurfaced allegations about Rubi Rose being with multiple rappers, including Carti, when she was underage. Take all these allegations with a grain of salt, and don't expect him to address any of them on BABY BOI.

