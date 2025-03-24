Playboi Carti Refutes First Week Sales Numbers As "MUSIC" Fails To Meet Expectations

With how much hype that Playboi Carti had been building for MUSIC, fans were throwing out wild sales predictions. Of course, most of these came from his devoted fans. They were foreseeing the elusive Georgia rapper moving close to 400,000 copies, if not more than that. That multi-year wait could have certainly encouraged even more listeners to buy it than if he were to have dropped it sooner. But it didn't, and per reports from DJ Akademiks and others, 298,000 is the final number. There were some saying prior to that latter figure that it was going to do just a smidge over 300,000. However, that wasn't even the case. While 298,000 is nothing to sneeze at, MUSIC just didn't come all that close to the expectations that were set out for it.

That begs questions like, "Does Playboi Carti have that much influence after all?" Or "Were the fans building too much excitement for MUSIC?" It could any combination of the two; however, there's also the argument that it was bloated to a fault and that some of the tracks were repetitive, forgettable, or undercooked. This is not to take anything away from Carti, but these are things that folks should be considering, especially if you are a stan of his.

For Carti, he's not buying that this number is correct. In fact, he's arguing that he actually sold 320,000 units. Whether or not this is facts will be seen shortly, as Billboard updates their charts every Tuesday. We aren't sure where he got this stat from as no one else seemed to have stated that in the last 12 hours or so. For now, we are personally going to believe HITS Daily Double and others until we see everything become firm in the next 24 hours.