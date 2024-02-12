Playboi Carti Clowned By Fans For Bizarre New Video

Playboi Carti doesn't communicate with fans directly that often, so they pay close attention when he does. That meant there was extra scrutiny on a recent strange video he shared to his Instagram story. In the clip he shows off his assets in a way that is much more familiar for female rappers and musicians online than the men. The move garnered plenty of completely befuddled reactions from fans who weren't really sure why he chose to record the video in the first place and even more confused by why he posted it publicly.

In the comments of a repost of the clip fans react largely by cracking jokes. "I know iggy pissed thats her bd" one of the top comments on the post reads. Carti has a child with rapper Iggy Azalea but the two haven't exactly been on good terms since then. "It’s like he tries so hard to be different" another comment suggests. Even among all the jokes there's some fans with genuine concerns. "All jokes aside, Did something happen to him??" another one of the top comments reads. Check out the video for yourself and the variety of fan reactions below.

Playboi Carti Bullied By Fans

Over the weekend, Playboi Carti appeared on one of the biggest non-Super Bowl musical stories of the weekend. After months of delays, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally released their feature-packed collaborative album Vultures. One of the standout songs from the project so far is "Carnival" which features appearances from both Carti and Rich The Kid.

Carti also appears again on another track from the record. This time he, West, and Ty are also joined by Travis Scott for the hard-hitting banger "Fuk Sumn." The album has received mixed reviews by fans in its initial wave of buzz. What do you think of Playboi Carti's new video? Do you think the fans expressing concern for his well being are onto something? Let us know in the comment section below.

