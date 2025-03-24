The Official Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" First-Week Numbers Are In

As expected, Playboi Carti secures the top spot on the Billboard charts. He earns his second number-one album on the Billboard 200 as I AM MUSIC debuts at the top of the chart dated March 29. The project opens with 298,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending March 20, according to Luminate. That marks the biggest debut for a rap album in 2025 and the most significant streaming week for a hip-hop release since 2023. The Atlanta rapper last reached number one with Whole Lotta Red, which debuted atop the chart in 2021. I AM MUSIC also becomes his third top 10 album, following Die Lit, which peaked at number three in 2018.

The 30 track album’s 298,000 first-week units, streaming accounts for 283,000, equating to 384 million on-demand official streams. That massive total launches I AM MUSIC to number one on the Top Streaming Albums chart. Traditional album sales add 14,500 units, placing it at number three on Top Album Sales, while track-equivalent sales contribute another 500 units. I AM MUSIC secures the biggest week for a rap album this year. It is the second-largest overall debut of 2025. Only The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow opened with higher numbers, moving 490,000 units upon its February 15 debut.

Playboi Carti I AM MUSIC Milestones

The album also records the strongest streaming week for any release in nearly a year, trailing only Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which amassed 428.54 million on-demand streams in its second week in May 2024. Among rap albums, MUSIC delivers the biggest streaming week since Drake’s For All the Dogs opened with 514.01 million streams in October 2023. Streaming activity largely drove its chart-topping debut, as the album was initially available only as a digital download. The standard 30-track version was widely accessible, while three exclusive variants with bonus tracks were sold through Carti’s official webstore.