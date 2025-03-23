Playboi Carti Projected To Maintain "MUSIC" Billboard Dominance With Second No. 1 Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 759 Views
Playboi Carti MUSIC Billboard Second No 1 Week Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Playboi Carti performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti still has more music on the way after this new album's success, which should be out in 2030 at this rate.

Playboi Carti enlisted an A-list team of guests and producers for his new album MUSIC, although the fanbase seems split on whether they prefer him in a solo capacity. Nevertheless, Vamps are loving it. In fact, according to very early second week sales projections from HITS Daily Double, the new project will reportedly move 120K to 140K album-equivalent units in its first non-debut week. This sets it up very well to maintain a No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart, which it basically cinched in its debut week, although the publication has yet to actually make it official.

Regardless, this staggering commercial success for Playboi Carti should come as no surprise given the four-year-plus hype for the new album MUSIC. Of course, those early Cash Carti fans must feel very bizarre at the notion of him being today's superstar, but it just goes to show the amount of evolution and praise that he garnered over that time. The Atlanta creative is by no means stranger to controversy, whether in an artistic or personal sense. But no such conversation stopped this record from reaching millions of fans, for better or worse.

Playboi Carti New Music

What's more is that Playboi Carti has another album on the way, and at this rate, any new music should come out around 2030. Jokes aside, if the title of the presumed BABY BOI is indicative of a more chill, woozy, melodic, or psychedelic companion piece to MUSIC, then we should be in for a treat. Many fans still want an official release for "DIFFERENT DAY / UR THE MOON," and that would fit very snugly. Perhaps that's too much wishful thinking on our part concerning Mr. "Love All My Supporters It's Time," but the highlights on this long-awaited, 30-track monster warrant that excitement.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti's omission of a massive frequent collaborator on MUSIC resulted in the most surprising beef of 2025 so far. We did not expect Kanye West to turn his back on Carti, or perhaps more accurately, to accuse him of turning his back on Yeezy. But considering Ye's tirades against anything and everyone, where's the real shock?

Gabriel Bras Nevares
