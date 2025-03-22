Playboi Carti Says He's "Not Done" As Historic Rap Streaming Week Sets Up No. 1 "MUSIC" Debut

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 775 Views
Playboi Carti Streaming No 1 MUSIC Debut Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 24: Playboi Carti attends "Whole Lotta Red" Listening Party at Traffik on December 24, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti's 30-track behemoth is still causing debate among satisfied fans struggling to pick a favorite off of the new album "MUSIC."

Playboi Carti may be catching heat left and right from Kanye West these days, but he has more important things to celebrate and follow up on. His new album MUSIC is doing amazing in the commercial space, reportedly cinching the third biggest streaming week ever for a hip-hop album, only surpassed by two Drake projects: 2018's Scorpion and 2021's Certified Lover Boy. This all keeps it on pace to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week with a reported 302K in album-equivalent units comprising its first week sales, per HITS Daily Double. The wait seems to have paid off.

Whether or not you scoff at these metrics due to the 30-song tracklist and short record lengths, nobody could've predicted this of Cash Carti back in the Self-Titled days. What's more is that Playboi Carti has more music on the way. At this rate, a follow-up album will probably come out in 2030. Nevertheless, he recently issued a message to his frequent MUSIC collaborator and legendary Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo on his Instagram Story. "LETS GET DESE N***AS OUT DA WAY MAN IM NOT DONE."

Playboi Carti The Weeknd Tour

Of course, this could refer to the teased BABY BOI project that is supposedly next on the docket. Some fans are also somehow hoping for MUSIC deluxe cuts as if digital-exclusive bonus tracks and, again, a whopping 30 bangers weren't enough. Jokes aside, it seems like Playboi Carti is skeptical about these sales numbers but is nonetheless appreciative of fans who made this success so widespread. Perhaps he will give something back to them in some way. Nevertheless, Vamps can't wait for their King to join The Weeknd on a stadium tour later this year.

Playboi Carti & A$AP Rocky

That trek starts later in May, and will encompass two of 2025's biggest releases so far in one concert experience. Hopefully everything works out for The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on that journey, as Opium concerts have infamously high highs and low lows. Fans are also excited about the latter's recent studio session with his AWGE boss and mentor A$AP Rocky, so there are a lot of reasons to celebrate MUSIC's success and look forward to the future if you're a Carti fan.

