Playboi Carti Makes History With Staggering Billboard Hot 100 Achievement

BY Elias Andrews 315 Views
Rolling Loud California 2025
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "I Am Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti continues to break new ground with his brand new album, and now he's become the first rapper to achieve this singles feat.

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest rappers on the planet. He went from being a cult phenomenon and a well-respected artist to dwarfing the recent commercial achievements of Drake and Kendrick Lamar. He has taken the world by storm with his album MUSIC. It has garnered critical acclaim, a number one debut on Billboard 200, and several viral hits. March 24, however, marked an achievement that no other hip hop artist has approached.

All 30 songs on MUSIC debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Playboi Carti's entire album managed to crack the crossover singles chart. 30 songs. No other rapper, including Drake and Kendrick Lamar, has able to do this. To be clear, Drake and Lamar have released albums in which every song charted. The former did it with Certified Lover Boy in 2021, and the latter with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers in 2022. But those albums were notably shorter than MUSIC. Playboi Carti is the first rapper to ever achieve this feat with 30 songs on the Hot 100 in one week. Actually, 31. "TIMELESS," Carti's collab single with the Weeknd, is still on the charts as well.

Playboi Carti First Week Sales

MUSIC has had the second-largest first week sales of 2025. The only album that has bettered it, The Weeknd's Hurry Up, Tomorrow, features Carti like we previously mentioned. It's safe to say the elusive rapper has dominated the year thus far. The official first week sales for MUSIC are 298K sold but the rapper has actually taken to social media to refute these numbers. He claims they are a lot higher. Carti quote tweeted the 298K first week units report and claimed MUSIC actually sold 320K units first week. He did not provide any evidence to support this claim, but DJ Akademiks previously said Carti should have cleared the 300K mark.

Regardless, Playboi Carti has shown love to his fans for the album's success. He praised them for the streams and the online support. His reward? Seemingly, new music. The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to tease the impending release of BABY BOI, his rumored fourth album. "CONGRATS LETS CONTINUE DIS LIL RUN WE GOT I GOT ANOTHER CLIP READY," he wrote. Hopefully it's a less grueling wait than MUSIC was.

