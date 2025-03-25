Playboi Carti Makes History With Staggering Billboard Hot 100 Achievement

All 30 songs on MUSIC debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Playboi Carti's entire album managed to crack the crossover singles chart. 30 songs. No other rapper, including Drake and Kendrick Lamar, has able to do this. To be clear, Drake and Lamar have released albums in which every song charted. The former did it with Certified Lover Boy in 2021, and the latter with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers in 2022. But those albums were notably shorter than MUSIC. Playboi Carti is the first rapper to ever achieve this feat with 30 songs on the Hot 100 in one week. Actually, 31. "TIMELESS," Carti's collab single with the Weeknd, is still on the charts as well.

Playboi Carti First Week Sales

MUSIC has had the second-largest first week sales of 2025. The only album that has bettered it, The Weeknd's Hurry Up, Tomorrow, features Carti like we previously mentioned. It's safe to say the elusive rapper has dominated the year thus far. The official first week sales for MUSIC are 298K sold but the rapper has actually taken to social media to refute these numbers. He claims they are a lot higher. Carti quote tweeted the 298K first week units report and claimed MUSIC actually sold 320K units first week. He did not provide any evidence to support this claim, but DJ Akademiks previously said Carti should have cleared the 300K mark.