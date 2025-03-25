Playboi Carti Drops Deluxe Version Of "Music" With Several New Songs

Playboi Carti has shared a deluxe version of his new album titled, Music - Sorry 4 Da Wait. The new version of the project features an additional four songs on the end of the tracklist, including “DIFFERENT DAY,” “2024,” “BACKROOMS,” and “FOMDJ.” The updated release comes after Carti made history by having 31 of his songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The songs encompassed the entirety of the standard version of Music.

Along with the release of Sorry 4 Da Wait, Playboi Carti put out an official visualizer for the new track, "FOMDJ." In the video, he raps along to the song while riding around in a truck. Fans in the comments section are already loving the release. "This is the type of song that the world needs," one user wrote. Another added: "Carti giving any form of content feels unreal."

Playboi Carti's New Album

Playboi Carti dropped Music on Friday, March 14th as his third studio album after years of anticipation following the release of his previous beloved project, Whole Lotta Red. The new effort features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Skepta, Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign. With their help, it debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 298,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. In becoming the first rapper to ever have over 30 songs on the Hot 100 chart at the same time, he surpassed the previous record-holder, Drake. The Toronto rapper had 27 appearances at the same time in 2018. Carti isn't the first artist to do so overall, however. Both Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen have already achieved the feat as well.

In other news, Playboi Carti made headlines on Monday while celebrating the success of Music by calling out Giovanna Ramos' ex. Many fans took this to mean Lil Yachy, but he denied ever dating Ramos. "I never dated gio 4 da record. Was always platonic," he clarified on X (formerly Twitter), as caught by VladTV.

