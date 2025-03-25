Playboi Carti Drops Deluxe Version Of "Music" With Several New Songs

BY Cole Blake 2.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Playboi Carti is back with more songs as his "Music" album continues to dominate on the charts since its release, earlier this month.

Playboi Carti has shared a deluxe version of his new album titled, Music - Sorry 4 Da Wait. The new version of the project features an additional four songs on the end of the tracklist, including “DIFFERENT DAY,” “2024,” “BACKROOMS,” and “FOMDJ.” The updated release comes after Carti made history by having 31 of his songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The songs encompassed the entirety of the standard version of Music.

Along with the release of Sorry 4 Da Wait, Playboi Carti put out an official visualizer for the new track, "FOMDJ." In the video, he raps along to the song while riding around in a truck. Fans in the comments section are already loving the release. "This is the type of song that the world needs," one user wrote. Another added: "Carti giving any form of content feels unreal."

Read More: Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss

Playboi Carti's New Album

Playboi Carti dropped Music on Friday, March 14th as his third studio album after years of anticipation following the release of his previous beloved project, Whole Lotta Red. The new effort features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Skepta, Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign. With their help, it debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 298,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. In becoming the first rapper to ever have over 30 songs on the Hot 100 chart at the same time, he surpassed the previous record-holder, Drake. The Toronto rapper had 27 appearances at the same time in 2018. Carti isn't the first artist to do so overall, however. Both Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen have already achieved the feat as well.

In other news, Playboi Carti made headlines on Monday while celebrating the success of Music by calling out Giovanna Ramos' ex. Many fans took this to mean Lil Yachy, but he denied ever dating Ramos. "I never dated gio 4 da record. Was always platonic," he clarified on X (formerly Twitter), as caught by VladTV.

Read More: Playboi Carti Seemingly Disses Lil Yachty After Setting Billboard Record

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss 1417
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 48.9K
Rolling Loud California 2025 Music The Official Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" First-Week Numbers Are In 5.3K
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Playboi Carti Seemingly Disses Lil Yachty After Setting Billboard Record 4.2K