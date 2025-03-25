Playboi Carti Seemingly Disses Lil Yachty After Setting Billboard Record

Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs live on the Main Stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty have never been close, but this is the closest we've seen the two come to legit beef.

Playboi Carti is feeling himself. The rapper has dominated 2025 from both a critical and commercial standpoint. He's proven himself to be one of the most important rappers of the decade, and he just broke a Billboard record that many predicted would stand for a long time. As a means of celebrating, Playboi Carti decided to take shots at the ex of his alleged girlfriend, Gio Ramos. The ex in question? Seemingly, Lil Yachty.

Playboi Carti charted 31 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in one week, becoming the first rapper in the history of the charts to do so. And he decided to rub this success in Yachty's face. He posted a graphic with these impressive numbers on Instagram with the caption: "@ft.gioo Ya ex could never." It was a clear dig at someone, and it took fans a while to determine who Playboi Carti was referring to. Eventually, the main suspect emerged. And he did so by clarifying his previous relationship with Gio Ramos. Lil Yachty tweeted that he never actually dated Ramos, all but confirming that he was the intended target of the diss.

Are Playboi Carti And Lil Yachty Friends?

lil-yachty
Lil Yachty

"I never dated gio 4 da record," Lil Yachty wrote. "Was always platonic." The rapper's decision to issue this statement was quickly counteracted by the fact that he deleted the tweet. Playboi Carti and Yachty have never had outright beef, but there has been tension between the two artists in the past. At least, in terms of musical style. Yachty has repeatedly shot down the idea that he changed up his sound as a way to emulate Carti. He clapped back at DJ Akademiks for this allegation, claiming that Tyler, the Creator is the one who actually impacted his approach to recording. "I didn't tell you this at all," Boat wrote. "Stop drinking bro."

In 2024, Lil Yachty went semi-viral for dissing fans who accused him of the same thing. "[H]ow did I bite him?." Yachty asked. "[T]he beat? if that’s the case i been workin with Cardo since 2019-2020 on record y'all fans be smoking the strongest d*ck." If Playboi Carti is indeed sending shots at Yachty, however, this will be the first time he has publicly acknowledged having issues with the "One Night" star. Not a beef we had on our 2025 bingo board.

