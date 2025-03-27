Tyler The Creator & Lil Yachty Take Break From Tour To Freestyle On The Street

BY Caroline Fisher 1250 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler The Creator Lil Yachty Freestyle Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tyler the Creator arrives at the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
It looks like Tyler The Creator and Lil Yachty are having a blast as they make their way around the U.S. for "Chromakopia: The World Tour."

Tyler The Creator is currently making his way across North America for "Chromakopia: The World Tour" alongside Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. It looks like all the performers are having a blast on the road so far, as evidenced by a new clip making its rounds online. In it, Tyler and Lil Yachty are seen freestyling on the street and coming up with some interesting rhymes.

"Nah yachty walked on that lowkey haha," one X user says of the freestyle. "Tyler crazy [laughing emojis]," another writes. Some users are even demanding a collab album, arguing that the two artists' chaotic energy makes them a creative match made in heaven. It's to be seen whether or not this is something they'd ever consider. As for the rest of the tour, they're scheduled to wrap up the North American leg at the beginning of April before kicking off the internatonal leg the same month.

Read More: Sexyy Red Throws It Back On Tyler The Creator In Hilarious Series Of Posts

Tyler The Creator & Lil Yachty Tour

They'll perform in Paris, Milan, Berlin, London, and more before heading back to North America for shows in June and July. After that, they'll go overseas once again, performing in New Zealand and Australia. An incredibly special moment between two fans even unfolded during one of their shows in Atlanta earlier this month, as a couple got engaged to "See You Again." Footage of the sweet proposal earned congratulations from plenty of fellow fans as it circulated on social media.

Touring isn't all the performers have been up to lately, however. This week, Lil Yachty also appeared to get dissed by Playboi Carti. The Atlanta rapper had managed to chart 31 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in one week. "@ft.gioo Ya ex could never," Carti captioned a graphic of the impressive feat, tagging his rumored girlfriend Gio Ramos. Yachty later issued an apparent response, clarifying that he ever actually dated Ramos. "I never dated gio 4 da record," he confirmed. "Was always platonic."

Read More: Lil Yachty Issues Key Clarification In Response To Playboi Carti's Apparent Diss

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 49.2K
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Playboi Carti Seemingly Disses Lil Yachty After Setting Billboard Record 4.6K
Premiere For FX's "The Bear" Season 3 - Arrivals Music Tyler, The Creator Announces $5 “Chromakopia” Listening Party In L.A. 1.8K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA Music  Tyler, The Creator Announces "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour: Here's Everything You Need To Know 2.8K