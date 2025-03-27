Tyler The Creator & Lil Yachty Take Break From Tour To Freestyle On The Street

Tyler The Creator is currently making his way across North America for "Chromakopia: The World Tour" alongside Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. It looks like all the performers are having a blast on the road so far, as evidenced by a new clip making its rounds online. In it, Tyler and Lil Yachty are seen freestyling on the street and coming up with some interesting rhymes.

"Nah yachty walked on that lowkey haha," one X user says of the freestyle. "Tyler crazy [laughing emojis]," another writes. Some users are even demanding a collab album, arguing that the two artists' chaotic energy makes them a creative match made in heaven. It's to be seen whether or not this is something they'd ever consider. As for the rest of the tour, they're scheduled to wrap up the North American leg at the beginning of April before kicking off the internatonal leg the same month.

Tyler The Creator & Lil Yachty Tour

They'll perform in Paris, Milan, Berlin, London, and more before heading back to North America for shows in June and July. After that, they'll go overseas once again, performing in New Zealand and Australia. An incredibly special moment between two fans even unfolded during one of their shows in Atlanta earlier this month, as a couple got engaged to "See You Again." Footage of the sweet proposal earned congratulations from plenty of fellow fans as it circulated on social media.