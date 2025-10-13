Tyler, The Creator Goes Off On Heckler For Filming Him In New York City

Apr 11, 2015; Indio, CA, USA; Tyler the Creator performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler, The Creator recently tried to take a relaxing stroll through New York City, but it took a turn for the worse.

It goes without saying that being rich and famous comes with its fair share of perks. Evidently, however, it also comes with its fair share of downsides. One of these downsides is constantly fighting for privacy, even while doing the most mundane tasks. Tyler, The Creator is no stranger to these struggles, and recently, he decided to confront them head-on.

In a clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram, he's seen calling out a man for recording him as he walked down the street in New York City. He advised him to back off and be respectful, making it clear that he was uncomfortable.

"I will pay for your lawsuit bro," he said. "I'm loaded, I'm with all that." Fortunately, it appear that the situation didn't escalate too much further, though the man filming did fire back with some words of his own.

Tyler, The Creator Tour

This latest incident took place just a couple of weeks after Tyler announced that he plans to take a long break once he wraps up his "Chromakopia World Tour." He made the big announcement during a performance in the Philippines last month. According to him, he feels as though he's "done enough," and has to think about whether or not he ever wants to go on the road again.

"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again... I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough," he declared at the time. "Let me go take a very, very, very long break... Y'all treated me very well, y'all treated Paris Texas very well. So, thank y'all."

Shortly before that, he announced a slew of tour dates in Latin America. This includes stops in Buenos Aires, San José, São Paulo, Guadalajara, Santiago, and more. The Latin American leg of Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia World Tour" will begin in March 2026.

