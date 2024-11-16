Tyler, The Creator Has Heated Encounter With Paparazzi In LA

Tyler, The Creator had some choice words for the paps.

Tyler, The Creator recently attended GQ's Men of the Year event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, the Chromakopia artist was swarmed by paparazzi as he left the event, appearing to be in good spirits. Unfortunately, however, things quickly took a turn when he made it clear that he didn't appreciate their presence whatsoever.

In footage captured by celebrity photographer Kevin Wong, Tyler is seen heading towards his car, and confronting the paparazzi before he drove off. He didn't hold back in the slightest, even jokingly threatening to hit them if they didn't keep their distance. "Y'all n***as back the f*ck up, for real," he told the group before getting in the car. "I will hit y'all n***as and win the lawsuit." He didn't stop there, however. In response to Tyler's joke about hitting them, one of the paparazzi told him he's "not very nice."

"No I'm not, I'm actually an a**hole," he replied. Fortunately, the paparazzi eventually backed off, allowing him to be on his way. This isn't the first time Tyler has fired back recently, however. During a performance in Boston last month, the hitmaker also called out Taylor Swift fans in particular for criticizing his old lyrics. "I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a**," he joked onstage. "Bringing up old lyrics. B***h, go listen to 'Tron Cat,' I don't give a f**k, h*e. The f**k, b***h? They gon' bring out the old me."