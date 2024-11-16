Tyler, The Creator Has Heated Encounter With Paparazzi In LA

BYCaroline Fisher945 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Apr 11, 2015; Indio, CA, USA; Tyler the Creator performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyler, The Creator had some choice words for the paps.

Tyler, The Creator recently attended GQ's Men of the Year event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, the Chromakopia artist was swarmed by paparazzi as he left the event, appearing to be in good spirits. Unfortunately, however, things quickly took a turn when he made it clear that he didn't appreciate their presence whatsoever.

In footage captured by celebrity photographer Kevin Wong, Tyler is seen heading towards his car, and confronting the paparazzi before he drove off. He didn't hold back in the slightest, even jokingly threatening to hit them if they didn't keep their distance. "Y'all n***as back the f*ck up, for real," he told the group before getting in the car. "I will hit y'all n***as and win the lawsuit." He didn't stop there, however. In response to Tyler's joke about hitting them, one of the paparazzi told him he's "not very nice."

Read More: Tyler The Creator Tops The Charts Again With "CHROMAKOPIA" Amid Hilarious Fan Interactions

Tyler, The Creator Is Fed Up With Paparazzi

"No I'm not, I'm actually an a**hole," he replied. Fortunately, the paparazzi eventually backed off, allowing him to be on his way. This isn't the first time Tyler has fired back recently, however. During a performance in Boston last month, the hitmaker also called out Taylor Swift fans in particular for criticizing his old lyrics. "I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a**," he joked onstage. "Bringing up old lyrics. B***h, go listen to 'Tron Cat,' I don't give a f**k, h*e. The f**k, b***h? They gon' bring out the old me."

At the same performance, he also looked back on his old work amid the success of his latest album. "The number one album in the world right now, man," he said in part. "Real growth, though. Real growth, bro. I'm not – Listen, I didn't pick this s**t up 'cause it was cute. I've been making music since before I had hair on my d**k, bro. I love this s**t, always have. I think n***as mix my humor up with, like, a lack of artistic integrity. You look at my early s**t, it was artistic integrity in everything. N***as was funny and goofy and trolling. But it had that artistic integrity."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Shows Love To Fans After CHROMAKOPIA Reception

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...