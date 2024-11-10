Tyler The Creator Tops The Charts Again With "CHROMAKOPIA" Amid Hilarious Fan Interactions

It's T's first time landing a No. 1 album for two consecutive weeks.

Tyler The Creator continues to find massive success with CHROMAKOPIA. The new album hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated November 16) with 160K second-week sales according to Billboard and Luminate. As such, it's his first chart-topping album to repeat the feat in two consecutive weeks, as CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST went No. 1 once in 2021 and then another time none months later in 2022. It's the Hawthorne native's third number one LP overall, including 2019's IGOR. Also, this was the CHROMAKOPIA's first full tracking week, since its Monday morning release resulted in a shortened first tracking week.

Of course, that didn't stop Tyler, The Creator from getting his most successful commercial performance to date, and it looks like it still won't stop it from continuing to garner spins. But beyond the numbers game, he'd much rather interact with fans online and talk about what they loved or didn't love about CHROMAKOPIA. The Odd Future founder asked his followers on Twitter what moments from the album grew on them over time. One fan said that "Sticky" took a few listens to stick, for which he had a hilarious response. "No lie lmfao I realized folks that don’t like that song wear sunscreen by default hahahahaha (I’m generalizing)," T penned.

Tyler The Creator Jokes About The Reception To "Sticky"

What's more is that this narrative might trigger some fans that weren't happy with Tyler, The Creator's remarks on white participation in hip-hop. He didn't blast it outright, but he did call out that small but vocal minority that seeks to mock and exploit the Black art form rather than respect it, and who gets mad when people call them out for it.