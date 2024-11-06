Tyler, The Creator Does Something He's Never Done Before On The Charts Thanks To "Chromakopia"

Anyone who said the shorter week would hamper his chances at success need to retract their comments.

In just a matter of weeks, Tyler, The Creator was able to create immense hype for a new album. It was a pretty sudden and stunning move by the eclectic California multi-talent, but his fans were ready. However, for a new album from one of the biggest hip-hop acts of this generation, CHROMAKOPIA didn't have a typical release date. T has been preaching that musicians need to go back to dropping new material at the top of the week to allow the listeners to really digest what they are hearing. It was a bold move that wound up working in his favor anyway, as his seventh studio LP would go on to top the Billboard Hot 200.

It moved an astounding 297,500 copies in its first week on the market with a whopping 142,000 coming from pure sales. It's also his third consecutive time doing this, with 2019's IGOR, and 2021's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST being those other titles. So yes, that isn't too big of news. However, what is huge is the chart performance of CHROMAKOPIA in terms of its songs. According to Uproxx, Tyler has just done something he's never accomplished before.

Tyler, The Creator Is Also Projected To Be Atop The Hot 200 Again

With the new Hot 100 chart now here, the veteran has landed two tracks within the top 10. "St. Chroma" with Daniel Caesar is the higher of the two, sliding in at seven. "Noid," one of the lead-off cuts, sneaks in at the tenth spot. But the rest of the album did extremely well too. The remainder of the tracklist would find their way into the mix, with the next highest, "Sticky," coming in at 14. The lowest of them, "I Hope Your Find Your Way Home," respectably dropped into the 65th spot.

What are your thoughts on Tyler, The Creator nabbing his first top 10 placement within the Hot 100 chart this week? Do you think more will crack into the upper echelon? Will the two current songs move up at all?