Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia" On Pace To Move Serious Number Of Copies In It's First Week

Even T's fans were even undershooting when chart predictions rolled in.

A couple of days ago, charting predictions for Tyler, The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA were revealed. Overall, they were pretty shocking (maybe not to some given his stature), especially considering when the album arrived. Chart Data tweeted out that it's on a chart-topping trajectory. However, they did not have sales projections available at the time of the update. Fans in the comments section were speaking their guesses into existence with some putting in some fairly safe answers. Some were claiming his seventh LP would move anywhere from 150,000-200,000.

Given how passionate Tyler's fanbase is, we were honestly expecting them to overshoot. But thanks to an update from DJ Akademiks moments ago, they lowballed their guy. As it stands, CHROMAKOPIA is on pace to sell around 250,000 copies in its first week. Those sound on par with chart predictions and if that happens, Tyler will overtake Yeat's LYFESTYLE next week.

Tyler, The Creator Looks To Have Another Hit Record With Chromakopia

The Oregon act moved 89,000 album equivalent units to vault to the top of the Billboard Hot 200. Even though his supporters were incorrect, they had nothing but praise for Tyler and his artistry, with one fan perfectly encapsulating it all. "That’s what happens when a great artist who has put out back to back amazing albums drops another great album exactly when he said it was going to drop with proper rollout," a Twitter user writes. "Dude is a professional artist through and through."