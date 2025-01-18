Tyler The Creator Sets Another New Career Mark With "CHROMAKOPIA" Just Three Months Later

Tyler The Creator is setting a lot of new career marks with CHROMAKOPIA. For example, he still managed to sell just under 300,000 album equivalent units in its first week (the most ever for him) despite the unorthodox release on Monday, October 28. However, it proved itself quickly that it was here to stay. In its second week on the charts, the California rapper managed to move 160,000 more copies, a number that some can't hit even in their debut. That kept it at the top spot on the Hot 200, also a new career high. Now, it's looking like Tyler The Creator will be able to live off his eighth studio LP for the remainder of 2025 as well.

According to a tweet from the NFR Podcast, CHROMAKOPIA has just recently hit one million units. That means that it's now officially eligible for platinum certification status. Because of this rapid growth, this Tyler The Creator project is the fastest to reach this mark. Overall, this is quite the feat and it might have been bound to happen all along. After all, according to Billboard, "Streams and sales were so strong for the set, it would have been No. 1 off streams alone, or solely on sales."

Tyler The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA Milestone Leads To Surprising Backlash

However, T is not getting met with a ton of praise as you might expect. That is at least in this Twitter thread. Overall, folks are quite flabbergasted. Some are going as far as to label it "bad." Others are even adding that they didn't find "anything special" about it. "This is kinda surprising since I’m positive he’s had bigger albums," another similarly echoes. One more adds, "People are still listening to this?"

Well, the sales are clearly very indicative that it's still thriving and it's going to be fascinating to see just how big it gets. Given that CHROMAKOPIA has sold another 540.5K units since its second week at number one which was November 10-11 roughly, it wouldn't be unrealistic to see it hit at least three times platinum by year's end. Even if you are in the camp above, you have to respect Tyler's pull in the game.