Roseanne Barr Disses Eminem In Cringey New Tom MacDonald Song

BY Elias Andrews 3.3K Views
Roseanne Barr Visits "Gutfeld!"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Roseanne Barr, host of FOX Nation’s "Cancel This!," Visits FOX News Channel’s "Gutfeld!" on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Not a sentence we expected to type.

Tom MacDonald knows how to troll. He's amassed a huge following over the last few years by dropping one inflammatory rap song after another. He raised the bar, so to speak, on his 2024 song "Facts" when he enlisted commentator (and non-rapper) Ben Shapiro for a guest verse. It was hard to imagine a more bizarre and off-putting collaboration. Impressively, MacDonald has topped himself. His latest single has the title "Daddy's Home," and it includes rapping from actress and comedian Roseanne Barr.

The titular "daddy" is Donald Trump. Both Tom MacDonald and Roseanne Barr are thrilled that Trump is going to be president once more. They also take time to air out their issues with those who don't agree with their politics. Eminem is top of the list. Roseanne Barr name drops the legendary emcee and makes it clear she's not a fan. "Screw Eminem, I'm Roseanne," the comedian yells, while flipping off the camera in the music video. There's not a lot of reading between the lines needed. Oddly enough, MacDonald has worked with Eminem in the past.

Roseanne Barr Calls Herself A "Bad Granny"

Both rappers appeared on the remix to "Through Your Tears" in 2024. We digress. Roseanne Barr drops a series of cringe-inducing bars throughout the song. She declares that this "granny is going bad." She also mocks those who tried to cancel her. "They try to cancel me and say I’m a racist. I got a mean hook, they can’t get me with that jam," Barr raps. "Trying to take away my right to go and say this." It achieved its goal of drumming up attention. It's also another instance of a Republican celebrity being angry with Eminem, in particular.

There are many famous rappers who are liberal, but Eminem repeatedly bears the brunt of the other side. Lil Pump, for example, went off on the legendary emcee for speaking at a Kamala Harris campaign rally in his native Michigan. Pump went as far as to call out Eminem's daughter, Hailie. "You're a f*cking piece of sh*t for going on stage and speaking at Kamala Harris sh*t," Pump said via Instagram. "You're a f*cking piece of sh*t for taking a picture with Obama. F*ck you and f*ck Hailie." Unsurprisingly, Eminem has not responded to Pump or Barr.

