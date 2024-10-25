Lil Pump Insults Eminem's Daughter After Rapper Endorses Kamala Harris

This isn't going to end well.

Lil Pump has ceased being a credible rapper. The "Gucci Gang" star has resorted to making headlines through his social media antics and his vocal support of Donald Trump. He's really doubled down on the latter in recent months. He threatened to drop diss songs on both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, and he insulted Taylor Swift for throwing her support behind Harris. Nothing has come of these threats. But Lil Pump has decided to pick a fight with someone who does like to respond to insults: Eminem.

Eminem made a special appearance at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit on October 23. He not only spoke highly of Harris, but introduced Barack Obama to the stage as well. The cherry on top of the Eminem experience came when Obama started rapping "Lose Yourself" to a delighted audience. Pump did not like what he saw. He took to Instagram Live a day later, and proceeded to put Em on blast for his politics. "You're a f*cking piece of sh*t for going on stage and speaking at Kamala Harris sh*t," Lil Pump asserted. "You're a f*cking piece of sh*t for taking a picture with Obama."

Read More: Lil Pump Brutally Choked Out By MAGA UFC Fighter

Lil Pump Claimed Eminem Is Ruining The Country

Pump then claimed that Eminem's dislike of Donald Trump has compromised his perspective. "You hate Donald Trump so much that you'd rather ruin this f*cking country," he complained. The rapper then took things further than anybody watching the video expected. He brought Eminem's daughter, Hailie, into it. "F*ck you and f*ck Hailie." This is good in one sense, and horrible in another. Good in the sense that it'll bring attention to Lil Pump and his antics. Horrible in that it will undoubtedly lead Eminem to respond. If there is one thing that Slim Shady has not tolerated throughout his career, it's slander of his daughter.