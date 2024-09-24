Lil Pump Brutally Choked Out By MAGA UFC Fighter

2nd Lollapalooza Festival At Hippodrome de Longchamp In Paris: Day One
Lil Pump performs during Lollapalooza Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 21, 2018 in Paris, France.
Not the best look for Pump.

Lil Pump had a huge rise to fame back in 2017, however, since that time, his music has certainly fallen off in terms of popularity. However, he has been able to maintain his relevancy thanks to his devotion to former President Donald Trump. Pump infamously went on stage during a Trump rally in 2020, only to be called "Lil Pimp." Subsequently, Pump has continued to cape for Trump and now that the former President is running for office again, the rapper has been showing his face everywhere.

In fact, Lil Pump has been spending a lot of time with other figures who have made their entire personality the MAGA movement. One such person is UFC fighter Colby Covington. Covington is known for walking out to fights in a MAGA hat. Furthermore, he has even had Trump and figures like Candace Owens at his fights. As you can see down below, Pump got into the Octagon with Covington. However, with consent, Pump got absolutely demolished thanks to a chokehold.

Lil Pump Feels The Pain

Pump tapped out numerous times, however, Covington kept going and eventually knocked Pump out cold. This made for a viral clip of sorts that ultimately made the rounds on social media. For Covington, it was a bad look and for Pump, it was even worse. It just goes to show that at this stage, he is simply just looking to farm clout, by any means necessary. It's not surprising in the least but, but it doesn't stop being at least a little embarrassing.

Let us know how you feel about Lil Pump and his antics, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about the rapper's foray into MAGA politics? Do you believe he is being paid by the Trump team or some sort of Republican operative? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

