Lil Pump And Donald Trump Share A Selfie From UFC Event Where Fighter Claims Political Bias

It's no secret that Lil Pump and Donald Trump are good friends. The pair originally linked up during Trump's first presidential campaign where he notoriously got the rapper's name wrong. But that hasn't dampened their relationship as the former president is once again running and recently brought out Pump at a campaign rally.

But the pair recently ran into each other once again at the UFC 296 event over the weekend. It's no surprise as both the rapper and politician are known to frequent UFC events and while there they even posed for a selfie together. But just as the photo was beginning to make the rounds online, Trump was making waves at the event for another reason. During one of the night's events, MMA fighter Colby Covington lost to opponent Leon Edwards. Covington is a notorious fan of the former president and shouted him out by name after the fight. In a press conference following the event, Covington blamed the judges ruling against him in the fight on his support for Trump. Check out the pictures of Lil Pump and Donald Trump and Covington's full explanation below.

Read More: Lil Pump Flips Miami Mansion To NFL's Aaron Jones

Lil Pump And Donald Trump At UFC 296

In recent weeks Lil Pump has been making more waves for his actions than any of his music. Back in October he got his nails done and like many after a manicure, took to social media to show off the results. But may took issue with the choice even including The Game who felt compelled to leave a comment disagreeing with the choice.

That debate re-emerged last week when Pump shared a comedic video about girls taking selfies in what appeared to be a full face of makeup. Fans debated whether or not he put on all of that makeup just to make a short video or if he could be using some kind of very accurate makeup filter. What do you think of Covington's claim that he lost his fight because of bias against his support of Donald Trump? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Pump Flexes New Donald Trump-Inspired Hairdo

[Via]