Lil Pump Flips Miami Mansion To NFL’s Aaron Jones

Lil Pump has sold his 5100 square foot mansion in Miami to Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers. Pump originally bought the home in 2019, two years after it was constructed. According to the realtor reports, the waterfront home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and was bought by Pump for $4.65 million. He has now reportedly flipped it to the Packers running back for nearly $3 million profit, with Jones paying $7 million for the home.

Pump has been looking to sell the property for some time, originally listing it for $8.7 million in February 2022. It’s unclear why Jones is buying a home in Florida. The 28-year-old was born in Georgia, played in Texas during both high school and college, and now plays professionally in Wisconsin. Perhaps those Wisconsin winters are just so brutal that he needs to migrate to Florida during the offseason.

Jones Not The Only Packers Alum Getting A New Home

However, Jones is not the only Packers product finding a new home. His former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, recently splashed the cash as he settled in New Jersey. According to the Daily Mail, Rodgers recently closed on a $9.5 million mansion in Montclair. Described as an “ultra-private architectural masterpiece,” Rodgers’ new home encompasses 4000 square feet and sits on two acres of private land. Furthermore, it reportedly has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a three-car garage. Built in 2022, the house sits about 10 miles from MetLife Stadium.

According to property records, the house was sold at the end of June. However, it is unclear if Rodgers has moved into the home. For most of his tenure with the Packers, Rodgers lived in a 4012-square-foot mansion in Suamico, Wisconsin. He also maintained properties in San Diego and Malibu. Despite his living status being unclear, Rodgers has been impressing his new team during training camp. He will make his Jets debut at MetLife Stadium in a September 11 home opener against the Bills.

