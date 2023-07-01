Lil Pump says that he wants to retire from making music in the hopes of becoming an astronaut. The “I Love It” rapper made the comment in a video shared on social media by HipHopDX, earlier this week.

“PSA, PSA,” he began the post. “I will not be making music anymore. I retire. I’m finna go be an astronaut. Bye.” Fans on Twitter trolled the rapper in response. “Requires quite a lot of math and physics with a touch of chemistry and biology. He’d run mad studying Newton’s laws,” one wrote, while another joked, “We never looked at you as a rapper we don’t know any of your songs.”

Being the victim of trolling on social media is nothing new for Lil Pump. Despite receiving ample hate online over the years, Pump has previously said that it doesn’t bother him and that most of his in-person interactions are positive. “More people love me than hate me,” Pump told Complex in April. “And I’ma say this right now: everybody who talks shit in my comments – every single body – I have never to this day seen one person walk up to me and say that shit to my face. Everything is on the internet. Nobody has ever walked up to my face and said nothing cr*zy. So this shit’s not even real. It’s fake to me.”

He continued: “I see thousands of comments, everybody talking shit. But you see me in person, the first thing everybody does, ‘Oh Pump, let me get a picture!’ Like, it’s all love. They don’t ever say cr*zy shit to my face. But it is what it is. I’m just making music to have fun. And if I piss you off, I piss you off. Oh well.” Pump dropped his latest album, Lil Pump 2, back in March.

