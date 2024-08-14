Lil Pump Teases Pro-Donald Trump Track After Ditching Kamala Harris Diss

By Caroline Fisher
VFiles Rocks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lil Pump attends VFiles Rocks at Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Lil Pump is being backed by Trump's team.

It's no secret that Lil Pump is a huge supporter of Donald Trump, and recently, he even promised to go after his rival Kamala Harris with a scathing diss track. He teased the diss on X last week, announcing plans to perform it at an upcoming Trump rally. While many thought this was a step too far, others were looking forward to hearing what he had cooked up. It doesn't look like that'll happen anytime soon, however, as the rapper recently announced that he's opted to drop a pro-Trump anthem instead.

In a post shared on X last night, Lil Pump revealed his new plans, also sharing that he's being backed by Trump's team. "Not dropping a diss song," he began. "I know some ppl wanted it but it would hurt what we are fighting for which is to get President Trump in office. Can’t stoop down to the liberals level IM DROPPING A PRO TRUMP SONG WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE TRUMP TEAM!! YES THIS IS BIG!!"

Lil Pump Announces Pro-Trump Song

Lil Pump's latest announcement certainly doesn't mean he's changed his stance on Harris. In fact, earlier this month, he said that he'll be leaving the country if she becomes president. This seems extreme, although it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. In the past, Lil Pump has already shown his support for Donald Trump with wild hairstyles, rants, and even a tattoo. With that being said, his declaration left social media users split. While some couldn't bear to watch him go, others think they'd get over it pretty quickly.

What do you think of Lil Pump announcing that he's ditched his previously announced Kamala Harris diss track? What about him revealing that he plans to drop a pro-Donald Trump song backed by his team instead? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

