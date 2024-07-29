Lil Pump Slams Kamala Harris As The "Worst VP In American History" In Scathing Rant

Lil Pump wants another term for Donald Trump.

Lil Pump went off on Kamala Harris in a rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning. In doing so, he argued she "isn’t even Black" and recalled her record as the district attorney of San Francisco while endorsing Donald Trump as his pick for president in the upcoming election. The drama comes after Harris took over for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential race.

"Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian," Pump began before claiming, "She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024." In a follow-up post, he captioned a picture of himself rocking a Make America Great Again hat: "If you vote for Kamala you ain’t black. TRUMP 2024." In more recent years, Harris has become much more lenient on marijuana offenses, even supporting the decriminalization of the drug.

Lil Pump Speaks With Donald Trump During Rally In 2020

US President Donald Trump invites rapper Lil Pump on stage during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 US Presidential campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans predictably weren't happy with Pump's comments. "Most attention you’ve received in 5 years lmfao," one user joked in response. Another wrote: "…..but you ain’t black either ??????????" One more remarked: "You fell off a long time… one hit wonder. Enjoy those face tats the rest of your life." Check out Pump's posts below.

Lil Pump Goes Off On Kamala Harris