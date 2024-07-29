Lil Pump Slams Kamala Harris As The "Worst VP In American History" In Scathing Rant

BYCole Blake36 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VFiles Rocks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lil Pump attends VFiles Rocks at Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Lil Pump wants another term for Donald Trump.

Lil Pump went off on Kamala Harris in a rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning. In doing so, he argued she "isn’t even Black" and recalled her record as the district attorney of San Francisco while endorsing Donald Trump as his pick for president in the upcoming election. The drama comes after Harris took over for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential race.

"Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian," Pump began before claiming, "She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024." In a follow-up post, he captioned a picture of himself rocking a Make America Great Again hat: "If you vote for Kamala you ain’t black. TRUMP 2024." In more recent years, Harris has become much more lenient on marijuana offenses, even supporting the decriminalization of the drug.

Read More: Meek Mill Shares Surprising Suggestion For Kamala Harris' Vice President Pick

Lil Pump Speaks With Donald Trump During Rally In 2020

US President Donald Trump invites rapper Lil Pump on stage during his final Make America Great Again rally of the 2020 US Presidential campaign at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on November 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans predictably weren't happy with Pump's comments. "Most attention you’ve received in 5 years lmfao," one user joked in response. Another wrote: "…..but you ain’t black either ??????????" One more remarked: "You fell off a long time… one hit wonder. Enjoy those face tats the rest of your life." Check out Pump's posts below.

Lil Pump Goes Off On Kamala Harris

Pump isn't the only rapper who called out the Vice President over the weekend. Swae Lee also made headlines for doing so while spreading some of the same arguments. "I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that sh*t," he wrote. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Pump as well as Kamala Harris and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kamala Harris Unleashes Beyonce-Assisted Presidential Campaign Ad

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...