Lil Pump Slams Kamala Harris As The "Worst VP In American History" In Scathing Rant

Lil Pump went off on Kamala Harris in a rant on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning. In doing so, he argued she "isn’t even Black" and recalled her record as the district attorney of San Francisco while endorsing Donald Trump as his pick for president in the upcoming election. The drama comes after Harris took over for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential race.
"Kamala Harris isn’t even black… she’s Indian," Pump began before claiming, "She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024." In a follow-up post, he captioned a picture of himself rocking a Make America Great Again hat: "If you vote for Kamala you ain’t black. TRUMP 2024." In more recent years, Harris has become much more lenient on marijuana offenses, even supporting the decriminalization of the drug.
Lil Pump Speaks With Donald Trump During Rally In 2020
Fans predictably weren't happy with Pump's comments. "Most attention you’ve received in 5 years lmfao," one user joked in response. Another wrote: "…..but you ain’t black either ??????????" One more remarked: "You fell off a long time… one hit wonder. Enjoy those face tats the rest of your life." Check out Pump's posts below.
Lil Pump Goes Off On Kamala Harris
Pump isn't the only rapper who called out the Vice President over the weekend. Swae Lee also made headlines for doing so while spreading some of the same arguments. "I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that sh*t," he wrote. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Pump as well as Kamala Harris and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.
