Meek Mill Shares Surprising Suggestion For Kamala Harris' Vice President Pick

Meek Mill has chimed in on the debate surrounding who Kamala Harris should select to be her Vice Presidential candidate alongside her in the upcoming 2024 Election. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Meek suggested she go with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. He is one of several frontrunners for Harris' VP choice. Other top candidates include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, among others.
Meek's post generated mixed responses from his followers on the platform. "Just when meek was starting to seem so based," one user remarked. Another wrote: "Kamala Harris for president is the only thing that makes sense." Others brought up his past comments on Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris Speaks At Campaign Event In Massachusetts
The discussion surrounding Harris' pick for VP comes after she hosted her first fundraising event in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Saturday. Speaking at the Colonial Theater, she remarked that she's the "underdog" in the race against former President Donald Trump. "We got a fight ahead of us and we are the underdogs in this race," she said. "But this is a people-powered campaign and we have momentum." She added: "Let us make no mistake. This campaign is not just about us vs. Donald Trump. As we fight to move our nation forward, Donald Trump intends to take our country backward."
Meek Mill Chimes In On Kamala Harris' VP Pick
Check out Meek's post regarding Josh Shapiro above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]