Cardi B Is Sick Of Kamala Harris Being Compared To The "Hawk Tuah" Girl

Kamala Harris is being attacked by the right.

Cardi B is someone who has always been politically inclined. Although she is not the biggest fan of Joe Biden, she appears to be more energized now that Kamala Harris is set to run for President. However, as many of you already know, Kamala is being subjected to some pretty brutal attacks. Overall, Republicans are running with the narrative that Harris "slept her way to the top." It's a misogynistic notion that very few real voters are resonating with.

In a recent Twitter spaces, Cardi B slammed those who have been making crass comments about Harris. She noted that it is extremely anti-woman and that they would never say the same things about a man. Moreover, she takes issue with some comparing Harris to the "Hawk Tuah" girl. She notes that it is extremely disrespectful and that at this point, it's not winning anyone over. You can check out the Twitter spaces video, down below.

Cardi B Speaks

“I always knew how people are when it comes to women but the disrespect?” Cardi B said. “Let me tell you something, if you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you. But the disrespect that she’s getting, all because she’s a woman, it’s very disgusting. What, she f*cked Joe Biden? She f*cked whole democratic party? That the whole democratic party decided that this woman was good enough to be a vice president and eventually a good president.”