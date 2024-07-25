Cardi B Is Sick Of Kamala Harris Being Compared To The "Hawk Tuah" Girl

BYAlexander Cole253 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris is being attacked by the right.

Cardi B is someone who has always been politically inclined. Although she is not the biggest fan of Joe Biden, she appears to be more energized now that Kamala Harris is set to run for President. However, as many of you already know, Kamala is being subjected to some pretty brutal attacks. Overall, Republicans are running with the narrative that Harris "slept her way to the top." It's a misogynistic notion that very few real voters are resonating with.

In a recent Twitter spaces, Cardi B slammed those who have been making crass comments about Harris. She noted that it is extremely anti-woman and that they would never say the same things about a man. Moreover, she takes issue with some comparing Harris to the "Hawk Tuah" girl. She notes that it is extremely disrespectful and that at this point, it's not winning anyone over. You can check out the Twitter spaces video, down below.

Read More: Cardi B Fed Up With The Homophobia Allegations After Putting "Fan" On Blast For Spitting On Rapper's Wax Figure

Cardi B Speaks

“I always knew how people are when it comes to women but the disrespect?” Cardi B said. “Let me tell you something, if you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you. But the disrespect that she’s getting, all because she’s a woman, it’s very disgusting. What, she f*cked Joe Biden? She f*cked whole democratic party? That the whole democratic party decided that this woman was good enough to be a vice president and eventually a good president.” 

Let us know what you think of these comments from Cardi B, down below. What do you think of Kamala Harris as a candidate for President? Do you believe that she will be able to defeat Donald Trump, or will it be a close race? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: 50 Cent Can't Get Enough Of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Video Outtake

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...