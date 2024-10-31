Cardi B & GloRilla To Support Kamala Harris At Milwaukee Rally

Some exciting special guests will attend Kamala Harris' Milwaukee rally tomorrow.

Today (October 31), the Harris-Walz campaign announced that there will be some very special guests in attendance during the When We Vote We Win event in Milwaukee tomorrow. The guests in question are Cardi B and GloRilla, who will take the stage for two different purposes. Cardi B plans to speak to the crowd, according to Billboard, while Glo intends to perform.

They're not the only artists expected to be there, as The Isley Brothers, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, and DJ Gemini Gilly also plan to take the stage. Their appearance will take place just a few days after Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Tyler Perry endorsed Kamala Harris at her rally in Texas. Several other celebrities have attended her rallies in recent months too, including Eminem, Usher, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Cardi B & GloRilla Back Kamala Harris Ahead Of 2024 Election

GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This also isn't the first fans have heard of Cardi and Glo supporting Harris' run for the 2024 presidential election. In July of this year, Cardi fired back at those hatefully comparing the Vice President to the "Hawk Tuah" girl. “I always knew how people are when it comes to women but the disrespect?” she said on Twitter Spaces at the time. “Let me tell you something, if you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you. But the disrespect that she’s getting, all because she’s a woman, it’s very disgusting."

As for GloRilla, she took to TikTok earlier this week to endorse Harris, telling viewers some of the reasons she thinks she deserves their votes. “A woman’s right to choose, Protect the LGBTQIA+ Community, Funding for Public Education and $15/hr minimum wage," she listed. What do you think of Cardi B and GloRilla planning to join Kamala Harris onstage at her rally in Milwaukee tomorrow? Are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.