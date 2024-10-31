Montel Williams Sets The Record Straight Amid Kamala Harris Sex Tape Allegations

Montel Williams is fed up.

Recently, unfounded rumors that a sex tape featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and Montel Williams allegedly exists have been circulating online. Moreover, it's rumored that the alleged tape is being shopped around. According to Williams, however, there is absolutely zero truth to these allegations.

"Wow, I was just informed by my friend, who is the CEO of a large tech company, that there is allegedly a sex tape being shopped around involving Kamala Harris and Montel Williams," X user Matt Wallace wrote earlier this week. "This could break the internet and seriously damage the Harris campaign with just 8 days until the election."

Montel Williams Confirms "There Is No Tape"

Yesterday, Williams hopped online to set the record straight, making it clear that no such tape exists. "Wow, I hear a blogger I’ve never heard of got millions of views claiming someone is 'shopping' a sex tape of me [rolling eyes emoji] that will 'break the internet.' Let’s 'break the internet' w/ truth - there is no tape," he wrote. "@KamalaHQ’s surge clearly has some people worried [shrug emoji]." While there's no sex tape, Harris and Williams did have a brief relationship over two decades ago. Harris has since married Doug Emhoff while Williams has tied the knot with Tara Fowler.

Regardless, social media users periodically dig up old footage and photos of the two of them together, often accompanied by more unfounded speculation. In 2019, Williams addressed their relationship and clarified his feelings towards Harris. "@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single," he Tweeted. "So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?" What do you think of Montel Williams shutting down rumors about a sex tape allegedly featuring him and Kamala Harris? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.