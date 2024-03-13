Old Footage Of Kamala Harris And Montel Williams Resurfaces

Footage of Kamala Harris and Montel Williams during their brief 2001 relationship has re-emerged online. The footage shows the couple attending a red carpet-event together. Harris was yet to enter politics and was heading the Family and Children's Services Division of San Francisco. She would win her first political position, San Francisco DA, in 2004. Meanwhile, Williams was in the midst of the syndicated run of The Montel Williams Show, which would end in 2008.

However, as mentioned, the relationship was a brief one. Harris met her husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, through a mutual friend in 2013. Meanwhile, Williams married American Airlines flight steward Tara Fowler in 2007. In 2020, Williams tweeted that he had "great respect" for Harris as she was named Joe Biden's running mate for the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Did Lil Wayne shade the Vice President? While performing at Kamala Harris's Hip-Hop 50 celebration last year, Wayne dropped a performance of "Mrs. Officer". Peaking at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2008, it's a beloved piece of Wayne's catalog. However, is there a deeper meaning to this performance? Obviously, the song is about Wayne getting it on with a female police officer and references N.W.A.'s "F-ck Tha Police". But before she was a senator and later VP, Harris had a relationship with law enforcement. She served as both San Francisco DA and California AG. Furthermore, she was widely criticized for her vocal pro-cop stance.

“Hip hop is the ultimate American art form,” Harris said at the event. “Born at a back to school party in the Bronx, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Oakland and Atlanta, hip hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people.To be clear, hip hop culture is America’s culture. It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power and purpose. Hip hop is a declaration of identity. It says I love who I am. I represent where I come from, and I know where I’m going.”

