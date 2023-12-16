Kamala Harris Cheers On Alma Mater Howard At Celebration Bowl

Kamala Harris was spotted in attendance at the Cricket Celebration Bowl, the annual bowl game between SWAC and MEAC champions. This year's matchup featured Florida A&M and Howard, Harris' alma mater. Florida A&M entered the matchup with a regular-season record of 11-1. Meanwhile, Howard, who represented the MEAC by virtue of beating their conference co-champions, finished the season at a much more humble 6-5. However, with the Vice President in attendance, it was Howard who struck first. The Bison scored twice in the first quarter before adding a safety to take a 16-10 lead into halftime. The action then picked up in the fourth quarter, which saw 30 points scored. Three Florida A&M touchdowns allowed the Rattlers to win their first Celebration Bowl in their first appearance in the game.

Rattlers running back Kelvin Dean was named offensive MVP thanks to his 97 total yards (87 receiving, 10 rushing) and two receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jeremy Moussa, the Rattlers QB, threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Moussa has been with Florida A&M since 2022 after playing at Hawaii and Vanderbilt.

Staffer Fired Over Senate Sex Tape Rumors

Harris' presence in Atlanta helped her escape a sticky situation for the Democrats back in Washington. Allegations that a congressional staffer filmed a sex tape in a room of the US Senate have gone viral online. The claim was first made by The Daily Caller, a right-wing news outlet founded by Tucker Carlson. The outlet claims to have received video evidence of two men engaging in anal sex in the judiciary committee hearing room. The video was allegedly first “shared in a private group for gay men in politics" before one of the group's members seemingly leaked it to The Daily Caller.

While The Daily Caller blurred the faces of the two men involved, other right-wing outlets were less discerning. One of the men was reportedly identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, an aide to Maryland Senator Ben Cardin. However, Maese-Czeropski has denied any involvement. “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters," Maese-Czeropski wrote on LinkedIn. Despite this, Senator Cardin's office told Politico that Maese-Czeropski "is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

