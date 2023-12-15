Chargers Fire Brandon Staley After Two And A Half Seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired Brandon Staley before the end of his third season. The firing comes after the Chargers were blown out 63-21 on Thursday Night Football. However, the team played without starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who was out with a fractured finger. The team also fired GM Tom Telesco. Staley becomes the second Chargers head coach to be fired midseason. The first was Kevin Gillbride, who was fired in 1998.

"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly -- especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more," team owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. Herbert, who is still viewed as the franchise's future, will now play under his third head coach since being drafted.

Brandon Staley Fails To Capitalize On Golden Opportunity

Brandon Staley was brought in by Spanos ahead of the 2021 season, coming in to mentor then-second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. However, despite being a defensive-minded head coach, the Chargers were never able to find any sort of defensive consistency. They finished 9-8 in Staley's first season and only improved to 10-7 in the next season. Furthermore, Staley's tenure has been defined by major defensive failings. In the 2022 playoffs, the Chargers raced out to a 27-0 lead against the Jags, only to lose 30-31.

Staley finishes his first head coaching gig with a 24-24 regular-season record. Staley has been coaching at the NFL level since 2017 but cut his teeth with scrappy college programs. It's unclear what is next for the man once hailed as the next young great head coach. The Chargers, now 5-9, are yet to announce their interim head coach. Their next game sees them host the Bills on December 23 as part of a pre-Christmas Saturday tripleheader.

