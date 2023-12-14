Tyreek Hill Named In Two Paternity Suits

Tyreek Hill has been named in two paternity suits from women claiming to have had his children in the past year. Brittany Lackner, a travel influencer, came forward with claims that Hill had gotten her pregnant in January of this year. After giving birth in February, Lackner claims that Hill pays her $2500 in child support, which is "wholly inadequate" given his $30 million contract with the Dolphins and the fact that Lackner is currently unemployed.

The other suit was filed by Kimberly Baker, who originally came forward in May. She has claimed that she also receives $2500 a month from Hill for the care of their alleged now-six-month-old daughter. Unlike Lackner, Baker does not have a prior paternity test that allegedly proves that Hill is the father. Furthermore, Hill has sought to have both suits dismissed as neither woman currently lives in the state of Florida. Things are complicated by the fact that Hill already pays $13,500 a month to his ex-fiancee for the upkeep of their three children together. Furthermore, the timeline claimed by both women would suggest that Hill had been repeatedly unfaithful to his then-fiancee whom he married last month.

Tyreek Hill Still Eyeing History

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hill is still pursuing on-field history and he continues to push to become the NFL's first 2000-yard receiver. Through 13 games, Hill has 1542 yards. That means he needs 458 yards across the final four games of the season to hit 2000. That equates to an average of 114.5 per game. It will require Hill, who only had 61 yards in the Dolphins' loss to the Titans, to play lights-out football for the rest of the season.

However, that's easier said than done. Hill is currently listed as questionable for Miami's game against the Jets this week. He is reportedly suffering from an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday. It would be a great shame to see Hill falter so close to the end of his historic season. Furthermore, given that he had 102 yards against the Jets earlier in the season, Sunday would serve as the perfect opportunity to chip away at the mountain he has left. No one is even close to Hill's mark. The second-best receiver in the league by yardage, the Eagles' A.J. Brown, has 1258 on the season.

