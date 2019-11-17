paternity lawsuit
- SportsTyreek Hill Named In Two Paternity SuitsTwo women are seeking in an increase to the $2500 "voluntary child support" Hill allegedly already pays them.By Ben Mock
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Him Sanctioned For Accusing Her Of FraudFuture's alleged baby mama, Eliza Seraphin, defends her ability to claim indigence in paternity case. By Noah C
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Continues To Take Shots At HimEliza Seraphin implies on IG that Future's her "biggest hater", despite his attempts to silence her in court. By Noah C
- GramFuture's Alleged Baby Mamas Have Their Children Meet On FaceTimeSee a resemblance? By Noah C
- GossipFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Victorious Against Rapper In Court: ReportCindy Parker is reportedly allowed to serve Future with her paternity lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture's Alleged Baby Mama Secures Date For Court Hearing In Paternity CaseYour weekly update on Future's paternity lawsuit. By Noah C
- GossipFuture Requests Gag Order In Paternity Lawsuit Again To Cease Public SlanderHis alleged baby mamas continue to express their woes on social media.By Noah C
- MusicFuture Hints At His Paternity Lawsuits On New Song "Last Name"Future pleads innocent. By Noah C