Alleged Messages Between Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards Catch Him In Lie About Wearing Condoms

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors - Game Three
Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard have been standing firm on their positions in their tense paternity lawsuit.

Just a few days after Anthony Edwards and his legal team hurled some damning allegations at Ayesha Howard, some new alleged texts may disprove his claims. Per The Neighborhood Talk, inTouch acquired these messages that potentially catch the Minnesota Timberwolves' star guard in a dastardly lie.

Apparently, the Georgia alum never wore protection during the relationship despite him swearing up and down otherwise. "You don't like condoms?" Howard allegedly asks Anthony. "I do but not those ones," he replied.

The mother of two then allegedly hit back with, "Ok well just don't be wilding slanging it everywhere. I'd be lying if I said the condom didn't throw me off or that I didn't want you to," she began. "But I'm hoping you have some discipline with your lifestyle and all. I f*ck with you so I let it happen but I was being serious when I said I don't deal with anyone."

That's Anthony Edwards then allegedly said that he always wears a condom. "Ian f*ck nobody raw I gotcha," a messaged Ayesha Howard then liked.

Anthony Edwards & Ayesha Howard

Overall, if this turns out to be true, this will really put a wrench in his argument. That is that he accused the Atlanta social figure of essentially trapping him. "This wasn’t a coincidence—it was a calculated decision," his last filing stated. He claims he found Howard's ovulation tracker, something she used to give her the motive to try and conceive with him during her most fertile timeframe.

Howards and her team went off in this filing that includes the aforementioned messages. "Among the most disturbing claims in his recent filing is the assertion that I sought to become pregnant using a menstrual tracking app an everyday health tool used by millions of women. This baseless accusation is an attempt to distract from the central issue: Mr. Edwards initiated unprotected sex and unilaterally removed a condom during intercourse without my consent."

The courtroom drama is still continuing despite the fact that Edwards granted Howard full custody of their daughter Aubri, who was born in October 2024, in April. As it stands, he's still needing to know his financial responsibilities for his baby girl

