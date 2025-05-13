Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard have been standing firm on their positions in their tense paternity lawsuit.

Howards and her team went off in this filing that includes the aforementioned messages. "Among the most disturbing claims in his recent filing is the assertion that I sought to become pregnant using a menstrual tracking app an everyday health tool used by millions of women. This baseless accusation is an attempt to distract from the central issue: Mr. Edwards initiated unprotected sex and unilaterally removed a condom during intercourse without my consent."

Overall, if this turns out to be true, this will really put a wrench in his argument. That is that he accused the Atlanta social figure of essentially trapping him. "This wasn’t a coincidence—it was a calculated decision," his last filing stated. He claims he found Howard's ovulation tracker, something she used to give her the motive to try and conceive with him during her most fertile timeframe.

The mother of two then allegedly hit back with, "Ok well just don't be wilding slanging it everywhere. I'd be lying if I said the condom didn't throw me off or that I didn't want you to," she began. "But I'm hoping you have some discipline with your lifestyle and all. I f*ck with you so I let it happen but I was being serious when I said I don't deal with anyone."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.