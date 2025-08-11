Anthony Edwards Alleges Ayesha Howard Demands $500K & Public Apology From Him Amid Court Battle

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before game five of the western conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams via Imagn Images
Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard are still scratching and clawing each other in court over their child born in October 2024.

There's yet another chapter in the Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard saga. Both have made some strong claims against each other once more. This latest update comes courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk and Us Weekly. They both report that Howard has hard a time signing off on the custody papers.

If you remember, Ayesha was granted temporary sole custody over their daughter, Aubri. She was born in October of last year. Edwards consented to that in April. But the reason she's not filling out the documents is because Anthony's team made some provisions she wasn't onboard with.

The first tweek says she cannot talk poorly of the Timberwolves star publicly. The other says she has no permission to post their daughter.

In this new motion filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last Wednesday, August 6, Edwards' reps removed said stipulations. However, even though they obliged, they are alleging Howard has now made changes.

According to them, Howard's demands include a payment of $500,000 and a public apology from the athlete. The latter is to be posted "on all of his official social media platforms, publicly retracting all false and defamatory or misleading statements made about her" amid the court battle.

Anthony Edwards & Ayesha Howard

Moreover, Edwards' alleges Howard wants this apology to "affirm her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter." Allegedly, until she gets her way, she will not sign the papers giving her full custody.

Ayesha clarified why she's allegedly asking for half a million dollars saying, "I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders. I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I’ve endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards."

Prolonged is good way to describe this situation between the two. It all began back when Aubri was born. Edwards started the ordeal by petitioning for Lil Baby's ex to take a paternity test to ensure that he was the father. The NBA star has made it very clear that he's not wanted to be a father to the child for quite some time.

Fans of both parties have gotten into fierce debates online as well, especially when it comes to who deserves the bulk of the backlash.

