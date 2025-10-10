Ayesha Howard Calls Out Anthony Edwards, Claims He’s Not Truly Involved In Their Daughter’s Life

Ayesha Howard, the mother of NBA star Anthony Edwards’ six-year-old daughter, is speaking out. And she’s not holding back. In a recent post, Howard said there’s “no way” Edwards is genuinely concerned about their child. According to her, he only watches her grow up through Instagram. Additionally,
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is now facing criticism from Howard. She suggests that his involvement has been more performative than personal. This comes after Edwards has accused Howard of exploiting their daughter as a "revenue-generating asset."
According to court documents filed on September 30 in Los Angeles, Anthony Edwards’ legal team accused Ayesha Howard of turning the custody case into “public entertainment.” His attorney noted that Howard posted publicly on September 28, claiming the case was “very much open to the public to look into,” suggesting she intended for legal proceedings to be consumed by an online audience.
“You can’t claim to care when your only interaction is watching her online,” Howard stated via an IG post.
Read More: Anthony Edwards Alleges Ayesha Howard Demands $500K & Public Apology From Him Amid Court Battle
Ayesha Howard And Anthony Edwards Drama Continues
"Whole time it's two pictures of my daughter on my page, but claiming that I post our baby in distress," Howard continued. "As if you actually know her moods when you've never met or seen her outside of instagram pictures is sick!"
The comment has sparked a debate online about their public feud. "He’s going to regret he disowned his child," one person commented. "Shame on him and anybody else supporting him," another said.
If you recall, Ayesha was granted temporary sole custody over their daughter who was born in October of last year. Edwards consented to that, however he had his own list of demands for Howard. Those of which including not being able to post their daughter, and also not talking poorly of the Timberwolves star publicly.
It was also reported that Howard demanded $500,000 from Edwards and a public apology to "affirm her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter."
At just 23 years old, Edwards is one of the league’s brightest young stars, and with a recent $200 million contract extension and major endorsements, he’s quickly becoming one of the most visible players in sports.
The situation between the two remains ongoing, with co-parenting dynamics growing increasingly complicated and unresolved.