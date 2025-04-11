Anthony Edwards Settles Paternity Drama With New Baby Mama Ayesha Howard For Good

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed to give his ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, full legal and physical custody of their infant daughter, Aubri Summers. The decision comes after a protracted paternity battle that began before the child's birth. According to Georgia court documents obtained by U.S. Weekly, Edwards, 23, voluntarily consented to Howard, 38, receiving temporary sole custody of Aubri. The child, born in October 2024, has been in Howard’s care since birth. Edwards is now requesting a court hearing to determine his financial responsibilities, including formal child support arrangements.

The dispute began in September 2024, when Edwards filed a paternity petition after Howard named him as the father in a Los Angeles legal filing. In response, Howard requested sole custody in March 2025, citing DNA results from December 2024 that confirmed Edwards’ biological connection to Aubri. She also asked that his name be added to the child's birth certificate. Howard is now seeking court-ordered child support, reimbursement for her pregnancy-related expenses, and coverage of her legal fees. The court has not yet ruled on these financial matters.

This legal battle has unfolded alongside Edwards’ personal life with his longtime partner Shannon Jackson, whom he’s dated since 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Aislynn, in March 2024. Jackson addressed the situation publicly during an Instagram Live session in October, expressing her frustration over the public attention surrounding Edwards’ paternity dispute. Though Edwards has not made a direct statement, his actions in court suggest a willingness to establish boundaries and take responsibility now that paternity has been confirmed. Howard, meanwhile, has remained focused on caring for their daughter, emphasizing stability during the legal process.