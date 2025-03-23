Ayesha Howard Reportedly Wants To Add Anthony Edwards' Name To Their Child's Birth Certificate

Ayesha Howard's court-filed request about her daughter with Anthony Edwards comes after he made it clear he doesn't want custody.

Ayesha Howard shares a relatively healthy coparenting relationship with the father of her nine-year-old son Jason, Lil Baby, but things seem more complicated with NBA superstar Anthony Edwards. You likely already heard of his paternity request, his subsequent denial of custody of his daughter with Howard, and her attempts to agree with him when it comes to child support. The most recent update in this case came via a reported March 11 filing from Howard that officially requested sole legal custody of their child after Edwards clarified he wanted no part in it. She called herself a "fit and loving mother" and reportedly requested to add his name to their child's birth certificate.

Ayesha Howard's other asks of Anthony Edwards include covering pregnancy expenses, child support, and attorney fees. The specific amount of child support became a point of contention in court, and it seems like they still disagree over how much this will actually add up to. On the same day of the court filing, the Minnesota Timberwolf reportedly confirmed his parentage but sought to avoid some of these financial obligations, waiving custody or visitation rights.

Anthony Edwards Allegations

Of course, this has caused a lot of debate among online users who scrutinized every detail up until this point. Sadly, it seems like this situation affected Ayesha Howard in unexpected ways, as she claimed to experience stalking and harassment over the Anthony Edwards situation. "We are being stalked and harassed sun up to sun down by a party that has already admitted to surveillancing [sic] my every move. I fear for me and my child’s life! Because at this point, what do you want?" she alleged on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

But the Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards drama doesn't stop there, as she exposed him for allegedly pursuing her since 2022. As such, this added another point of debate to Internet sleuths' active deliberations about this conflict, with some people taking Edwards' side and others feeling like he blindsided Howard. It's not for any of us to assess, though, as there are few situations as personal and complex as these when it comes to celebrity gossip.

