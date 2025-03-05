Ayesha Howard Exposes Anthony Edwards For Allegedly Pursuing Her Since 2022

In October of last year, it was reported that Anthony Edwards was taking Ayesha Howard to court to determine whether or not he's the father of her youngest child. “If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,” documents filed in Georgia read, according to Page Six.

In February, Howard released screenshots of text messages the two of them exchanged. In them, Edwards allegedly encouraged her to get an abortion, making it clear that he wasn't interested in being part of their child's life. “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol," he wrote, followed by “I won’t be in a child’s life I don’t want lol.” Howard also fired back by filing a separate paternity case in California. Edwards reportedly took a DNA test in December that proved the baby was his. Allegedly, he has still failed to acknowledge or support the child in any way.

Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards' Messages

He and his lawyer accuse Howard of trying to cheat the system, however, alleging that she only had the child in California in an attempt to receive more child support. The judge ultimately ruled in his favor, stating that the case will most likely be handled in Georgia due to a lack of jurisdiction regarding child support in California. Amid all of this, plenty of internet trolls have accused Howard of intentionally trying to trap Edwards with a baby. This prompted her to set the record straight on her Instagram Story.