Ayesha Howard Exposes Anthony Edwards For Allegedly Pursuing Her Since 2022

BY Caroline Fisher 1147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ayesha Howard Exposes Anthony Edwards Gossip News
Feb 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on during a free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Target Center. Jesse Johnson
Ayesha Howard is not backing down amid her tense legal battle with Anthony Edwards, who she shares one child with.

In October of last year, it was reported that Anthony Edwards was taking Ayesha Howard to court to determine whether or not he's the father of her youngest child. “If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,” documents filed in Georgia read, according to Page Six.

In February, Howard released screenshots of text messages the two of them exchanged. In them, Edwards allegedly encouraged her to get an abortion, making it clear that he wasn't interested in being part of their child's life. “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol," he wrote, followed by “I won’t be in a child’s life I don’t want lol.” Howard also fired back by filing a separate paternity case in California. Edwards reportedly took a DNA test in December that proved the baby was his. Allegedly, he has still failed to acknowledge or support the child in any way.

Read More: Anthony Edwards Secures Major Court Victory In Ongoing Custody Battle With Ayesha Howard

Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards' Messages

He and his lawyer accuse Howard of trying to cheat the system, however, alleging that she only had the child in California in an attempt to receive more child support. The judge ultimately ruled in his favor, stating that the case will most likely be handled in Georgia due to a lack of jurisdiction regarding child support in California. Amid all of this, plenty of internet trolls have accused Howard of intentionally trying to trap Edwards with a baby. This prompted her to set the record straight on her Instagram Story.

"I don't normally out my dm's but listen please stop the 'TRAPPED' and the one night stand narrative this man started pursuing me back in 2022 and literally did not stop pursuing me until he got me and Aubri' He did all of the choosing [kiss emoji]." Alongside her message, Howard shared a screenshot of a DM she allegedly received from Edwards in 2022. "Wya," it reads.

Read More: Anthony Edwards' Alleged Texts Surfaces Requesting Ayesha Howard, Lil Baby's BM, To Get Abortion

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves Sports Anthony Edwards' Alleged Texts Surfaces Requesting Ayesha Howard, Lil Baby's BM, To Get Abortion 8.9K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Sports Anthony Edwards Secures Major Court Victory In Ongoing Custody Battle With Ayesha Howard 2.0K
Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party Music Mother Of Lil Baby's Child Wants Fans To Stop Mentioning Him 1436
Edwing D'Angelo Fall 2012 NYFW Presentation Sports Royce Reed Calls Dwight Howard "Evil" While Addressing Allegations About NBA Star 5.4K