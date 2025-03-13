Ayesha Howard Reveals She's Being "Stalked & Harassed" As Anthony Edwards' Legal Battle Continues

BY Cole Blake 897 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ayesha Howard is best known for sharing children with both Anthony Edwards and Lil Baby.

Ayesha Howard says someone is stalking and harassing her and her child. Without providing any ideas as to who the person may be, she ranted about the situation in a statement on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. “We are being stalked and harassed sun up to sun down by a party that has already admitted to surveillancing my every move. I fear for me and my child’s life! Because at this point, what do you want?” Howard wrote in the post.

When The Jasmine Brand reposted the statement on Instagram, fans in the comments section shared supportive messages. "This is sad, because she won’t be protected at all. Whether she alerts authorities or not," one user wrote. Another added: "I hope she and her kids stay safe. No matter what you think of her, ignoring women often lead to bad results. I hope she is working with the authorities."

Read More: Ayesha Howard Has Shocking Response To Mom Refusing To Buy Son Anthony Edwards Shoes

Ayesha Howard's Relationships

Ayesha Howard is best known for sharing children with both Lil Baby and Anthony Edwards. Howard and Baby are currently co-parenting their nine-year-old son, Jason. Appearing on Belinda Sanders’ YouTube show back in 2023, she described the dynamic as a “breeze." Things have not been as smooth with Anthony Edwards, however. After DNA testing finally confirmed that the NBA star is the father, he told the court that he had zero interest in custody or visitation rights. “[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature," he said.

Coming to an agreement on child support hasn't been easy. Drama recently ensued when Ayesha Howard shared alleged text messages of Anthony Edwards responding to the news that she was pregnant. “I’m pregnant … wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now," she messaged him. Edwards allegedly wrote back, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

Read More: Ayesha Howard Exposes Anthony Edwards For Allegedly Pursuing Her Since 2022

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves Sports Anthony Edwards' Alleged Texts Surfaces Requesting Ayesha Howard, Lil Baby's BM, To Get Abortion 9.4K
Ayesha Howard Exposes Anthony Edwards Gossip News Sports Ayesha Howard Exposes Anthony Edwards For Allegedly Pursuing Her Since 2022 4.5K
Ayesha Howard Response Anthony Edwards Shoes Gossip News Sports Ayesha Howard Has Shocking Response To Mom Refusing To Buy Son Anthony Edwards Shoes 2.9K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Sports Anthony Edwards Secures Major Court Victory In Ongoing Custody Battle With Ayesha Howard 7.0K