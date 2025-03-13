Ayesha Howard Reveals She's Being "Stalked & Harassed" As Anthony Edwards' Legal Battle Continues

Ayesha Howard says someone is stalking and harassing her and her child. Without providing any ideas as to who the person may be, she ranted about the situation in a statement on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. “We are being stalked and harassed sun up to sun down by a party that has already admitted to surveillancing my every move. I fear for me and my child’s life! Because at this point, what do you want?” Howard wrote in the post.

When The Jasmine Brand reposted the statement on Instagram, fans in the comments section shared supportive messages. "This is sad, because she won’t be protected at all. Whether she alerts authorities or not," one user wrote. Another added: "I hope she and her kids stay safe. No matter what you think of her, ignoring women often lead to bad results. I hope she is working with the authorities."

Ayesha Howard's Relationships

Ayesha Howard is best known for sharing children with both Lil Baby and Anthony Edwards. Howard and Baby are currently co-parenting their nine-year-old son, Jason. Appearing on Belinda Sanders’ YouTube show back in 2023, she described the dynamic as a “breeze." Things have not been as smooth with Anthony Edwards, however. After DNA testing finally confirmed that the NBA star is the father, he told the court that he had zero interest in custody or visitation rights. “[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature," he said.

Coming to an agreement on child support hasn't been easy. Drama recently ensued when Ayesha Howard shared alleged text messages of Anthony Edwards responding to the news that she was pregnant. “I’m pregnant … wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now," she messaged him. Edwards allegedly wrote back, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”