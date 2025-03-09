Ayesha Howard Has Shocking Response To Mom Refusing To Buy Son Anthony Edwards Shoes

Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One mother is going viral after telling her son to put back a pair of Anthony Edwards sneakers "because he don’t take care of his kids."

Recently, one mother went viral for refusing to buy her son a pair of Anthony Edwards sneakers. The mother told the boy to “put them back because he don’t take care of his kids," indicating that she doesn't approve of the athlete's personal life. “[Ja Morant] takes care of his daughter. Kobe Bryant…he’s a great dad even in the afterlife,” she added.

As the video continues to make its rounds online, one of the mothers of Edwards' children, Ayesha Howard, has weighed in. Shockingly, she came to his defense. “I’m not sure if this child knows of Anthony’s personal issues, and if he doesn’t, I think it’s unfair to take away the part of Anthony that he does more, which is obviously his basketball talent," she told The Shade Room. "Anthony is a great player, but the mother is in control of what she supports from a moral woman’s standpoint."

Ayesha Howard & Anthony Edwards

Howard's remarks arrive just a few days after she took to her Instagram story to expose Edwards for allegedly pursuing her for years. "I don't normally out my dm's but listen please stop the 'TRAPPED' and the one night stand narrative this man started pursuing me back in 2022 and literally did not stop pursuing me until he got me and Aubri," she wrote. "He did all of the choosing [kiss emoji]." Her post featured a screenshot of a DM, in which Edwards asked her "Wya."

In February, she released screenshots of him allegedly telling her to get an abortion after learning she was pregnant with their child. The year prior, he took her to court to determine whether or not he was the child's father. She ended up filing her own paternity case in California. This prompted Edwards and his legal team to accuse her of trying to cheat the system in order to get higher child support payments.

