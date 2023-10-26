Mother Of Lil Baby’s Child Wants Fans To Stop Mentioning Him

“I have no contact with him period,” Ayesha Howard claims.

The mother of one of Lil Baby's sons, Ayesha Howard, recently took to social media with a message for her followers. She advised commenters to stop bringing up her co-parent, insisting that they no longer have a relationship outside of raising their child. Howard also said that the constant association could spark issues in their new relationships, and she wants it to end.

"Please stop bringing Lil Baby up in my comment section," she began. "I have no desire or reason to desire him whatsoever outside of co parenting and listening to his music." Howard continued, making the truth known, and noting how damaging people's comments could potentially be. "I have no contact with him period," she explained. "Yall could be unintentionally causing problems and raising insecurities in people's relationships with these type comments and assumptions! I'm setting the record straight now! 'I don't want or deal with Lil Baby period!'"

Ayesha Howard Says She's Not Involved With Lil Baby

Unfortunately, Howard could be on to something, as the mention of him has led to drama in another notable relationship. Famously, Chrisean Rock and Blueface went back and forth about the new mother's relationship with the rapper, as Blueface believed that it went beyond business. Lil Baby and Blueface's beef seems to have subsided for now, after Lil Baby told Chrisean to keep him out of the drama. "I ain't never tried to talk to no mf Chrisean," he wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "Please stop attaching my name to that!"

Only time will tell whether or not Howard's request will be honored by her commenters. What do you think of Howard's recent message? Do you think fans will actually stop mentioning her child's father in her comments section now? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

