custody dispute
- SportsTee Kissen Of "Baddies East" Accuses Lakers' Christian Wood Of Threatening To Beat Her During Custody DisputeWood was attempting to collect his son as his baby mama was allegedly in jail.By Ben Mock
- MusicYung Bleu Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Woman To The GroundThe alleged victim claims to have suffered injuries to her arm and hip at the hands of Yung Bleu.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKevin Federline "Plans To Move" Britney Spears' Sons To HawaiiHe revealed his plans to move the children amid Spears' reported marriage troubles.By Caroline Fisher
- Relationships"Girls Gone Wild" Creator Joe Francis Alleges His Ex Abbey Wilson Has Kidnapped Their 7-Year-Old DaughtersWilson's lawyer has denied Francis' claims that the model was charged with kidnapping.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipFuture & Eliza Reign Head To Court This Summer Over Child Support: ReportThe two share a young daughter & will reportedly finally go to trial following a bitter court battle.By Erika Marie
- GramFuture's BM Eliza Reign Claps Back At Haters Over Child Support BattleThe mother of Future's 1-year-old daughter Reign has a message for people saying she needs to accept the $1,000 the rapper offered to pay.By Madusa S.
- MusicEliza Reign Claps Back At Summer Walker After Future Child Support CommentsThe R&B singer went head-to-head with one of the rapper's exes over child support demands.By Isaiah Cane
- RelationshipsMichael Strahan Accuses Ex Of Being Abusive To Their Teen TwinsMichael Strahan & Jean Muggli's divorce was bitter enough, but their custody battle over their twin daughters has gotten downright ruthless.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRob Kardashian’s Request To Get Primary Custody Of Daughter Dream Is DeniedRob Kardashian's attempt to get primary custody of his & Blac Chyna's daughter has been denied. By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsKevin McCall Ridicules Ex Eva Marcille After Custody Case Is Dismissed: ReportThe rude jokes continue.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEva Marcille Gives Birth To Her Third ChildShe also shared the baby boy's name.By Erika Marie
- MusicFlo Rida Gives Up Custody Of His Son Zohar: ReportFlo Rida is handing over custody of his son to his baby mama Alexis Adams.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRachel Roy Claims Dame Dash Is Always High, Abusive & Bullies Their DaughtersRachel Roy wants full custody. By Aida C.
- MusicCity Girls Rapper Caught In Wig-Snatching Battle With Her Baby Daddy: ReportYung Miami's former lover is set to appear in court.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Prepared To Fight Rob Kardashian For Custody Of Daughter Dream: ReportThe update in custody over Dream stems from Blac Chyna's stroller-swinging incident.By Alex Zidel
- LifePaula Patton Says Robin Thicke Abused Her SonPaula Patton says Robin Thicke has traumatized their son.By hnhh
- EntertainmentRobin Thicke Given Temporary Restraining Order Against Paula Patton & Their SonPaula Patton accuses ex-husband Robin Thicke of physically and emotionally abusing her and their son, prompting the judge to give him a temporary restraining order. By Angus Walker