Tee Kissen Of "Baddies East" Accuses Lakers' Christian Wood Of Threatening To Beat Her During Custody Dispute

Baddies East star Tee Kissen has accused Lakers backup Christian Wood of threatening to beat her with a shovel during a dispute about the child he shares with her friend. "My friend wanted to go to dinner, so I babysit her son all the sudden this man shows up at my house, telling me to give him his son. I never met this man a day in my life. If fumble a family and fumble a contract was a person. I would never give my friend son to somebody I don’t know at 5 am in the morning especially if they’re having a dispute. You gotta problem call the police and that’s exactly what he did. And then threaten my life after the police showed his son safe and sound with his baby mother. Came to the door with a shovel ready to beat my head in as so he said. Thank God the baby wasn’t there this man is dangerous and not fit to be a father. @lakers @jeaniebuss @chriswood_5 I WILL SEE U IN COURT," Kissen wrote on Instagram.

Fans were split on how to feel about the situation, however. "I love you tee, but this is his biological father and he was under the impression you had his child.just like you don’t “know” him he doesn’t “know you” I understand frustration and safety concerns on both sides. Next time decline to baby sit and stay out of your friends domestic affairs. Never a good look," one fan wrote. "You did the right thing. If my friend told me to look after her kid, that means I’m the guardian until my friend says OTHERWISE," countered another.

Baddies East: Tee And Scarface Brawl During Go-Karting Outing

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Tamera "Tee" Kissen attends the launch of Lori Harvey's Pretty Little Thing Partywear collection at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

However, Kissen is no stranger to confrontation. In an October episode of Baddies East. Things got a little tense after the crew rolled up to an indoor go-karting place. Some of the group started pressing Kissen as to why she looks so dour. Tee simply responded that she's not feeling great. However, wasn't not enough for some of the group, who keep pressing, asking why she's giving Rollie the "death stare". Before you knew it, Scarface and Kissen were full-on brawling in front of the crew.

However, Kissen already made her thoughts on the altercation before the episode even dropped. "People talking about how she's saying that she had to hold back because we can't fight the way people do on other networks. Okay, but we still fought and we still threw down, b-tch. Like, how can you hold back on a b-tch if you fighting somebody. Yeah I put my bag down because b-tch kept inching closer to me and staring at me the whole time. And now she blaming me, saying I was staring her? Naw b-tch," Kissen said on TikTok.

