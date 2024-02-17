Chrisean Rock Roasted As Jaidyn Alexis Visits Blueface In Prison

Even on vacation, Chrisean Rock cannot escape haters. The rapper caught strays as Jaidyn Alexis visited Blueface in prison along with their son. "Chrisean rock in her hiding spot somewhere crying, throwing up, punching someone, busted and disgusted with lil choonyer 🙂," one commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Along with sharing footage of the visit, Alexis also said that Blue was "getting buff" while behind bars.

Rock has stepped away from social media for nearly two weeks, claiming to be on vacation in an unknown location. However, Rock did briefly return to social media last week with a brief update. "Aw I got great news from my team n friends everyone been sending Chrisean jr gifts can’t wait to get back from vacation to open the baby gifts thanks for gifts guys!" Rock wrote on February 11.

Chrisean Rock Tweet About Her "Daddy" Confuses Fans

Meanwhile, other pre-vacation tweets from Rock caused confusion amongst fans. "Idc idc I love my daddy so much 😘 can’t wait till u get here n-ggasaa ugghh aaaahhhh👅👅👅," Rock wrote on X, formerly Twitter. As mentioned, fans were seemingly confused about who the tweet was for. Was it about Blueface, who Rock is seemingly living with again? Was it about a mystery man who was grabbed Rock's attention? Or was there another explanation entirely?

"At the end of the day only god knows what’s best for you chrisean! Don’t let the negativity bring you down! Hope all is well with you and the baby have a good night 💜💜," one fan wrote in response to the bizarre tweet. "I’m ready for him to get out, bc I know you must miss him, I’m praying that with him sitting down for a minute he realizes how much you love him & more only hoping for the best, free your bd ☺️✨," added another.

