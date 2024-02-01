Karlissa Saffold Urges Chrisean Rock To Get Help After "Baddies" Star Wished Death On Blueface's Mom

Karlissa Saffold has been in the news for a plethora of reasons as of late. Overall, Blueface's mom has frequently commented on issues involving her boy. Moreover, she likes to comment on pop culture as a whole. This has subsequently led to some viral clips that will end up making the rounds on social media. Although not everyone is a fan of what she has to say, many look to her, especially whenever Blue finds himself in some sort of drama. Right now, that has definitely been the case.

Chrisean Rock recently got a tattoo of Blueface on her cheek. Moreover, she has been accused of giving her baby Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. She even had an IG Live where she wished death upon Karlissa Saffold. Needless to say, there is a lot going on as it pertains to Blueface and his love life. Well, TMZ caught up with Saffold recently. In fact, Saffold was trying to visit Blueface in jail at the time, although she was unsuccessful.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Enjoys Jaidyn Alexis Performance

Karlissa Saffold Speaks Her Peace

During her conversation with TMZ, Saffold made it clear that she disapproves of Chrisean moving back into Blue's home. She says Chrisean is no good for the rapper and that she needs to seek help and get psychological help. However, Saffold is interested in being a caretaker for Chrisean Jr. as she is the boy's grandmother. As for Blueface, Saffold is devastated that he is jail, and she is hopeful that he will be able to come home sooner rather than later. For now, the rapper is set to come home in July. However, there have been few updates on his jail status and what could be in store over the coming months.

Only time will tell whether or not Chrisean Rock takes any of this to heart. If there is one thing for certain, however, it is that a lot of people are expressing concern. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Puts Tokyo Toni On Blast

[Via]