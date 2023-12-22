Karlissa Saffold Enjoys Jaidyn Alexis Performance

Karlissa Saffold and Jaidyn Alexis are two of the key figures orbiting the ever-dramatic world also occupied by Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Though the ways they all intertwine are impossible to recap it's safe to say everyone is on somewhat rocky ground with each other. Though you wouldn't know it from a recent performance where Blue's controversial mother Karlissa enjoyed watching Jaidyn Alexis play. Video of her performance made the rounds online and fans quickly noticed Saffold enjoying herself in the background.

In the comments, fans have various reactions to her surprising energy surrounding Alexis. Many think that the entire group are working together to create drama with each other. "They are ALLLL in this together. One goal, the BAG. We should know this by now," the top comment on the post reads. "They are all getting to the bag. 😩Blame yourselves for making them famous," and "Yall think they have weekly family meetings about how they’re going to portray their family life to us this week?" other fans agree. Check out the video of Saffold and various fan reactions to it below.

Karlissa Saffold Vibes To Jaidyn Alexis Show

Earlier this week, Karlissa Saffold popped up in the Instagram comments of a post recapping Blueface's ongoing beef with Soulja Boy. After Blue claimed that he slept with Soulja Boy's baby mama she got lawyers involved to make an official refutation of the claim. But in the comments, Karlissa had nothing but jokes. She referenced alleged receipts Blueface has of his encounter with Soulja's baby mama.

Even outside the scope of Blue and Alexis, drama has followed Saffold. She's involved in a maternal beef with Blac Chyna's famous mother Tokyo Toni. Tensions in the beef have been rising for days now. The escalation resulted in a diss track made by Toni earlier this week. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold vibing to Jaidyn Alexis' performance despite the two having a complicated history? Let us know in the comment section below.

