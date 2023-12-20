Tokyo Toni Unveils Karlissa Saffold Diss Track Amid Beef

Unfortunately, tensions between Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold and Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni only continue to rise. Last week, Saffold took to her Instagram Story to put Tokyo on blast, claiming that she might have changed her mind about their beef after realizing how she gets down. "Lil @misstokyotoni ain't want no smoke after she realized I ain't no joke," she wrote. "I'm @olsokcy @kaliwae & @bluefasebabyy mamma. You couldn't have possibly thought because I'm an actress, I'm punk. They get it from they mammy."

This prompted a response from Tokyo, who recently went live to tear into the personality. She didn't hold back, making it clear that Saffold "don't want none." She cited Saffold's relationship with Blueface during her rant, claiming that while sons are typically protective of their mothers, hers consistently puts her on blast online.

Tokyo Toni Blasts Karlissa Saffold During IG Live

She went on, claiming that Saffold pushed her children to be entertainers because she wished she herself could do that for a living. "You wanted to get on that stage when you were young and it didn't work, did it?" she said. "Girl I had my turn." Tokyo was far from done with Saffold, however. She went on to perform a diss track about her, again taking shots at her background, family life, and more.

In the diss track, she tells Blueface that his mother is a "nothing a**, dirty a**, trifling a**, wh*re a** b*tch." Clearly, Saffold's comments have Tokyo feeling some kind of way. It's unclear whether or not she plans to respond with her own diss track.

Tokyo Toni's Karlissa Saffold Diss Track

