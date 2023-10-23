Blueface Slams His Mother As A “Wh*re” During Twitter Rant

Blueface called out his mother during a rant on social media, Sunday night. In doing so, he labeled her a "wh*re" while accusing her of "sleeping with a bum every night."

"My mother is a wh*re been married 3 times 3 kids by 3 different men an never married none of them men only random men she liked with a lot of money so she could divorce an take from them an at the end of it all she’s sleeping with a bum every night sad story fr could never respect her as a women."

Blueface Poses With Chrisean Rock

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to Blueface's post when No Jumper shared it on Instagram. "Y’all saying it’s disrespectful his mom steady saying something first. I love my momma but I’ll have to roast moms too," one user commented, while another added: "So much comments about against blueface disrespecting his mumma, but ain't nobody wanna call out her Bs. We should normalize calling out toxic parenting. Cause neither of them are right for that." Others criticized Blueface for the comments. "Ain’t no way I could disrespect my mom dukes like this. What’s wrong with these n****s," one fan wrote. Another added: "Sad! So disrespectful to the person who gave birth to you!" Check out the full post below.

Blueface Calls Out His Mother

It's far from the first time Blueface has taken issue with his mother's behavior online. After her nudes leaked earlier this year, the rapper responded on social media. Blueface is also a parent in his own right after Chrisean Rock gave birth to their son in September.

